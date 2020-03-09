Women dominating Texas Democratic judicial races

"In Democratic judicial primaries last Tuesday, Dayna beat David, Jane trounced Jim, and Colleen got more support than John, David and Brennen combined. Is that all there was to it?"

That's the way that Emma Platoff starts off her article published in the Texas Tribune today.

The bottom line? Women are increasingly and consistently beating their male counterparts in low-information, down-ballot races. In fact, every democratic primary race was won by a woman except in the cases of uncontested races.

So we wanted to get to the bottom of why exactly this phenomenon was occurring.

According to Platoff voters don't know much about either candidate in these races and they think "I'm really just looking at two names," she says, "and between two people that I don't know much about... I'd rather vote for the female candidate."

While Platoff says there no way to know which factors are the biggest influence it's certainly an interesting phenomenon that will take further research in more elections to fully understand.

Check out the full article from the Texas Tribune in the related links section. You can watch the full interview in the player above.