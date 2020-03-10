Women from across the Brazos Valley to be honored at luncheon

Women from all around our community will soon be honored in College Station at the You're the Tops luncheon.

The luncheon is in its 26th year and works to honor women that make a difference in the community and make the Brazos Valley a better place to live in.

It's happening at the Hilton College Station on April 25 at 11:30 a.m. If you're interested in tickets you can call (979) 595-1783 or visit them on Facebook. Their page is called The Prenatal Clinic. Tickets are $50.

All of the funds collected will go to the Prenatal Clinic to help support healthy babies.