Woodville Road overpass work begins in Bryan

The Woodville Road overpass that crosses Highway 6 in Bryan is closed for a construction project.

The intersection of Woody Lane and Woodville Road will be shut down along with the overpass over Highway 6.

The work is part of a sewer line improvement project.

Construction is scheduled to go through July.

The project is part of the approved Fiscal Year 2018 to Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Improvement Program.

The work includes construction of new water, sanitary, drainage, road and sidewalks along Woodville Road from the SH 6 overpass to Old Hearne Road.

The city said the improvements will replace aging infrastructure and create a safer environment for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians.

Eastbound through traffic on Woodville Road will be detoured onto Old Hearne Road to Wilkes/Rabbit Lane. Westbound through traffic will be detoured via Rabbit Lane/Wilkes Road to Old Hearne Road. Local access to homes and businesses on the east and west sides of SH 6 (Earl Rudder Freeway) will remain open.