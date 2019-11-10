Work beginning Tuesday on OSR in Brazos County

The construction of rehabilitation of existing road consisting of grading, widening, structures, and several bridge replacements along SH OSR will begin on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Drivers can expect delays and lane closures along OSR between FM 1687 and Madison County line. TxDOT’s contractor will begin working on the west end of the project (FM 1687), moving towards the east in two-mile increments.

TxDOT asks for the public’s patience during this work. Please watch for traffic control and messages. If possible, TxDOT encourages drivers to plan for extra travel time through this area or seek other routes.

This project is contracted to Big Creek Construction for $64.77 million. The project is expected to be completed in August 2022.