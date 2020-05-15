Work continues on broken College Station water main

A water main break in College Station is taking longer to fix than officials initially thought it would.

An 18-inch line ruptured on its own Thursday at Harvey Road and Munson Avenue.

College Station Utilities officials say there is a large storm drain and buried electric and fiber lines that need to be moved before crews can fix the line.

The city originally planned to have the work finished by 9 p.m. Thursday, but now, CSU officials are not sure how long the repair will take.

A single lane on Harvey Road is shut down to protect crews.

Customers experiencing discolored water are asked to report it directly to CSU dispatch at (855) 528-4278.