Work continues on broken College Station water main

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - A water main break in College Station is taking longer to fix than officials initially thought it would.
An 18-inch line ruptured on its own Thursday at Harvey Road and Munson Avenue.
College Station Utilities officials say there is a large storm drain and buried electric and fiber lines that need to be moved before crews can fix the line.
The city originally planned to have the work finished by 9 p.m. Thursday, but now, CSU officials are not sure how long the repair will take.
A single lane on Harvey Road is shut down to protect crews.
Customers experiencing discolored water are asked to report it directly to CSU dispatch at (855) 528-4278.