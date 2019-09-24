Work to begin on SH 6 to replace fading overhead signs

Starting September 24 and for the remainder of the week, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin work to replace overhead fading signs from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. along SH 6.

The work will first start at northbound SH 6 at the Rock Prairie Road exit to replace three signs. The northbound lanes will be shut down. Traffic will be diverted to the feeder road, and traffic will be allowed to re-enter SH 6 at the next entrance ramp.

On September 25 and September 26, crews will be at both the north and south sides of Navasota on SH 6 to replace the overhead sides. Motorists should expect lane closures, but not a full roadway closure.

Then on September 27, the TxDOT crew will begin work along SH 6/US 79 in Hearne. Similar to Navasota there will be lane closures, but not a full roadway closure.

In all areas, it is important for motorists to both drive with caution while traveling through these work zones and to pay attention to all warning signs.

TxDOT has contracted Vaca Underground to complete the replacement work.