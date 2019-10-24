Worker airlifted to hospital following electrocution in south Brazos County

A man working Thursday in south Brazos County suffered severe burns after being shocked while on the job.

The unidentified man was taken by Air Med 12 to a Houston hospital where his condition is stable, according to a spokesman for the South Brazos County Fire Department.

Investigators say the victim was electrocuted as he was helping to pour concrete at a location near SH 6 and Devenport Drive. Firefighters say he was injured when one of the trucks made contact with a power line.

First responders used the parking lot of the Jockey Lot & Flea Market as a landing zone for the chopper.