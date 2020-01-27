Works starts on Highway 21 bridge widening over I-45 in Madisonville

Big changes are beginning on a busy corridor in Madison County.

TxDOT's Highway 21 bridge widening project is going over Interstate 45.

On Monday, construction crews started setting up a project residents say is long overdue.

The Highway 21 bridge over the interstate will be widened with additional lanes, lighting and sidewalks. It's in a very congested area near Buc-ee's and other businesses.

"The Buc-ee's traffic is what I don't understand. They get so many people in there. You go to pull in the parking lot it's like being in Downtown Houston," said Richard Ruscher, a driver.

Ruscher drives the bridge every day to work in Madisonville. He and other drivers said they are glad to hear about these improvements.

"It's just all part of progress where things are growing and whatnot. Hopefully, it won't create too much of an obstacle or issue for us but you know, we just have to live with it until they get it completed," Ruscher said.

Madisonville city leaders said the TxDOT projects are needed as the area grows.

'We've got a lot of projects coming up. I think the widening of 21, that's going to increase traffic and also if we can get the loop started. We're hoping that they do them at the same time," said Mayor Bill Parten of Madisonville.

"Traffic is increasing every day and I think we're going to see more and more larger trucks as the port opens up in Houston and all. I think we’re going to see more and more traffic," Mayor Parten said.

TxDOT plans to build a relief route along the southern side of town. Construction could start in the fall of 2024.

"The 18-wheelers that are coming through, they’re not actually stopping, shopping or eating but they’re causing damage to our roads and causing damage to our buildings," said Camilla Viator, Madisonville City Manager.

"Sometimes Google routes them really funny ways and they take down power lines. They take down all sorts of things and so for safety reasons we need that relief route to pull some of these heavier trucks off. Because it’s just a matter of time before something really bad happens," Viator said.

"The area is growing. It's a positive thing. Just for a little while we're going to have to put up with the nuisance until it's finished but it will be better when it's finished," said Ruscher.

The bridge widening project on Highway 21 is budgeted to cost $4 million.

It should be finished before the first home Aggie Football game in September.