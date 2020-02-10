Workshop aiming to spread the values of servant leadership taking place

A workshop aimed at spreading awareness and teaching the values of servant leadership is opening not just for Texas A&M freshmen, but the whole community.

The event is called MSC WAVES and is hosted by MSC FISH. Patricia Falotico will serve as a headline speaker and will discuss selfless service and it's role in creating understanding and effective leaders.

Everyone is welcome to join the event, you do not have to be a student.

It takes place at the Hildebrand Equine Center on February 22. The event runs from 1 - 3:30 p.m. Registration is $10 and can be done online.

