Wynne inmate in Huntsville tests positive for COVID-19 after death

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says an inmate's death is likely connected to COVID-19. He was an offender at Wynne Unit in Huntsville.

Officials say James Nealy, 68, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Wynne Unit on April 15. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nealy, who was serving a 99-year sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Bell County, had not shown any symptoms for COVID-19 and had not been tested, according to TDCJ.

As a part of the autopsy for in-custody death investigations, Nealy was tested for COVID-19 and was found to be positive. The preliminary autopsy results suggest the provisional cause of death is COVID-19.

Nealy is the fourth offender who has a preliminary cause of death of COVID-19.