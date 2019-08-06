YIKES! String of 100° days coming to the Brazos Valley

2019 has brought Bryan and College Station two triple-digit afternoons. That number is expected to grow as a heatwave grips the Brazos Valley.

High pressure has spent most of the summer posted up west of the Brazos Valley. Close enough to bring push the summer heat but far enough away to still allow spotty rain to drift through at times.

For the first time this summer, that area of high pressure will plop down over the Lone Star State and really drive the mercury up.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the century mark by Thursday and then consistently do the same for many days to follow. Peak of the heat is expected to arrive Sunday through Tuesday as afternoon highs nearing record levels.

The other issue: overnight lows really will not cool off much. Days are expected to start at or near 80° through this stretch of heat.

All about this upcoming triple-digit heatwave and why we expected it is included in the video above.

