‘Y’all better not spit in my food:’ Man accused of firing shots at fast-food workers

On Monday, Memphis Police Department arrested a man they said opened fire on workers at a fast-food restaurant back in July.

Alravious McSwine was arrested after police said he shot at fast-food workers at a Memphis area restaurant. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office/WMC/Gray News)

According to the police affidavit, Alravious McSwine visited Checkers on Mount Moriah Road near 1 a.m. on July 12.

Employees told police McSwine yelled at them, saying "y'all better not spit in my food."

The assured him they wouldn't spit in his food, but McSwine took out a handgun and fired shots into the business, damaging a window.

None of the seven employees in the store were hit by the gunfire. They ran to the back of the restaurant, fearing for their lives.

Days later, investigators said they determined the 22-year-old McSwine was the suspect.

He was arrested Monday and charged with seven counts of aggravated assault.

