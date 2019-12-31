Year long live-stream of College Station man's life is coming to an end

At the beginning of 2019, Michael Gerry set out to do something few have attempted before. He decided to step out of his comfort zone and live stream his life for a year.

We told you about him back in May, five months into his project. He walked around everywhere with a camera on his shoulder and cameras in his bedroom. The year is coming to a close.

"It was a rollercoaster, but all in all it was a good year," said Gerry.

His subscribers watched him go to bars, interact with friends, and even sleep through the night.

"It's freeing for me to not having to worry about being dishonest or hiding things," he said.

His channel started with zero subscribers. The year wasn't as easy as he thought it was going to be. His account was banned two times and he had equipment break. This didn't stop people from watching.

"Now I have like 5,000 subscribers," said Gerry.

Gerry's friend Rachel Burris said sometimes it was a little weird knowing she was always on camera.

"Sometimes I'd go back and watch the streams and look at myself and be like oh man I really should've worn a different outfit," Burris said.

But they both agreed that it grew their friendship.

"I think it strained some friendships and relationships," said Burris. "But, it made others stronger."

His friends said they've seen him grow in ways they never expected.

"It wasn't a thing where he got better at live streaming; no, he just got better as a person," said Gerry's friend Michael Bachurski.

Gerry said he wouldn't change a single thing about his experience, but it all comes to an end on New Year's Eve.

"If I kept it going, it would probably go higher, but I'm not," he said.

