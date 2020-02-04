Yes, snow is in the Brazos Valley forecast. Should you be excited?



The S-word.

Yep.

It is in the forecast.

There is a small window between midnight and 7am Thursday that a narrow band of precipitation could develop either west or right over the Brazos Valley.

Looking for a snow day Thursday? Here are the top three reasons why you should not get overly excited for this snow chance:

1) The air is expected to be incredibly dry over the Brazos Valley. Any sort of snow or wintry mix that may get squeezed out of the air is expected to be light or more of a flurry type of activity. This would not be a fun, big flake kind of snow...but rather a dry, grainy type.

2) If we can get the moisture to work for us, upper air temperatures during this time will l be cold enough to support either a light snow or wintry mix. However, temperatures at the ground are expected to remain 2° - 4° above freezing. Anything that manages to fall is expected to melt.

3) After our recent warm weather, the actual temperature of the ground is expected to run between 39° and 41° by sunrise Thursday. Any sort of wintry weather that manages to fall is expected to melt on roads and sidewalks.

As of Tuesday afternoon, several hi-res forecast models are hinting at that very light wintry mix / snow / flurry chance somewhere in the Brazos Valley. It is important to note that this will not occur for everyone in the area. The overall chance: 30%. If the winter magic can happen, it is expected to melt while the Brazos Valley sleeps.

No travel impacts or ice / snow accumulations are expected Thursday morning.

There is one alternative to this forecast -- but take it with a grain of salt:

As a jet streak -- basically an enhanced area of wind in the jet stream -- passes over the Brazos Valley, it may be what the atmosphere needs to create a better potential for wintry weather pre-sunrise Thursday. There is one set of data that suggests measurable snow, less than one inch, is possible by 7am Thursday. This is the outlier and seems the least likely.

The PinPoint Forecast Team will keep an eye on the forecast for changes over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Still hopeful for that snow? Put a spoon under your pillow. Do a few good deeds. Whatever you think it will take.