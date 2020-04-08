Yoga and meditation excerises you can try at home

With everyone staying inside or at home, it's easy to feel a little stir crazy and anxious. Activities like yoga and meditation are important to incorporate in your daily routine because they have been proven to help de-stress and calm the mind.

"[Yoga] helps us to deal with anxiety,” says, Charla Anderson, Registered Yoga Master Teacher and instructor at the Yoga Pod in College Station. “It helps us to stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is our rest and digest system. And calm the fight and flight nervous system."

From restorative yoga to vinyasa flow, there are several poses within yoga that are aimed to pinpoint various parts of the body, energize, and also help relieve stress.

According to Anderson, who focused part of her yoga training in trauma, the hips carry a lot of the body’s stress, and by practicing yoga- a lot of the poses are focused on stretching the hips- you can find stress relief.

“It’s important when doing the pose, for you to let the pose help you to get into the body, and not look at the pose and try to get the body into the pose. Yoga is a shift on exercise. It’s more about letting the pose help you to calm down.”

For examples of yoga poses you can try today, see the media player.

Beyond practicing yoga, you can also seek rest and relaxation through mediation or a combo of the two.

“[Meditation] helps calm the mind. It helps bring the focus inward, instead of outward. It helps to quiet the mind. It’s the opposite to multitasking.”

Many people just focus on the breathing part of meditation, but it can be much more than that.

“Meditating isn’t just sitting on a mat or on a chair and breathing. You can do that very same thing gardening, singing, listening to music, doing things that help you to just be in the moment and to rest your mind.”

Beyond classical meditation, Anderson recommends trying things like Mandalas, which is a geometric figure you can color, click here for coloring pages. She also recommends creating your own zentangle, which is a series of geometric doodles.

For more on meditation, like breathing techniques and activities, see the media player.

If you are interested in taking a yoga or meditation class from Anderson or other qualified yoga instructors, the Yoga Pod is currently streaming all of its classes online. See the related links section for details.