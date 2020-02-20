Your Vote Counts: George Hindman

George Hindman from Pflugerville is one of more than a dozen candidates vying for the District 17 congressional seat. The Republican bills himself as the "Christian conservative rocket scientist.”

After years at NASA, Hindman now owns a company that does aerospace research.

Now, the job Hindman really wants is “congressman.” He even ran against outgoing Rep. Bill Flores in 2012.

"Got to the point where I would support candidates that would say one thing, [then] they would get elected to office and not really follow through in what they said they would do,” said Hindman of his early days campaigning for Houston-area politicians.

Hindman says he wants to be different. If elected, the first thing he would do is join the House Freedom Caucus, the furthest-right voting bloc in Congress.

"We need to have like-minded individuals gathering together to push back against Washington establishment so that we actually solve problems in D.C.,” Hindman said.

Problems like the budget: Hindman says he's against big, omnibus budget bills.

"There gets to be a point where you have to say enough is enough,” said Hindman. “Even though we are adversely affecting the military, we need to be able to say, in all the other areas of government, we need to control our spending.”

And while Hindman says staunchly “I'm a strong supporter of President Trump,” he also says he disagrees with some of his moves, such as the tariffs on the European Union, or parts of the president’s latest proposed budget.

"I don't blindly follow 100% anything that anybody does,” said Hindman.

On social issues, Hindman says, “I want to promote traditional family values.” He is anti-abortion, anti-same-sex marriage, against the Equality Act for LGBTQ protections, and pro-gun rights.

For farmers in District 17:

"There are some federal programs that are covered in the Farm Bill that I would support—but I'm careful of not wanting to provide subsidies. It's a fine line between giving the adequate tools that protect our farmers without providing subsidies."

Hindman agrees with Pres. Trump that the U.S. should build a southern border wall. He disagrees with some fellow engineers who say it wouldn't be effective.

"You don't need a wall along every square inch, but the actual obstruction of a wall inhibiting flow of people across the border is something that is sound,” said Hindman. “Then using technology to monitor border crossing and do apprehension."

As for legal immigration, Hindman says he'd like to overhaul the system.

"I think entrepreneurs that come in and build businesses that create jobs, that's a good thing and I would encourage that type of plan,” said Hindman. “For low-skilled workers, that if they come in and they want to do agricultural duties, then they do their duties and then they can go back after their visas are expired.”

“I don't think we should let just anybody in for any reason,” Hindman said. “There need to be specific needs that we allow people to come into the country."