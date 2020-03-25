You can now buy groceries from your favorite restaurants

To provide for Texans and help local restaurants stay open, Governor Greg Abbott is now allowing restaurants to sell groceries.

“I honestly think if we wouldn’t have adjusted, we’d be closed right now,” said Blue Baker owner David Fox.

Fox said he and other restaurant owners are facing a big challenge to try and stay open. He said selling groceries has helped keep his doors open.

“Last week, we had a lot of people coming just asking for baking basics, like flour and sugar,” said Fox. “We have about 80 items listed now, and we’re trying to figure out how to add some others as people request.”

Fox said people can order food and groceries online and then come through the drive-through to pick them up. They’re even selling toilet paper. Customer Kim Ege said she never expected to pick up groceries from one of her favorite restaurants.

“Well, we ordered lunch, but we also ordered eggs, flour and butter,” said Ege. “When I went to order our food today, I kinda checked it out and thought okay I’ll grab a few more things because it helps support this business and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Another local restaurant that is adjusting the way they operate is The Village Café. They’re selling groceries and they launched a meal subscription plan on Tuesday.

“You can also buy Aggieland Honey, which supports another local business,” said Assistant General Manager Alanna O’Connell. “You can buy farm fresh eggs by Wise Family Farm and our homemade bread.”

The subscription service is called Feed Your Village.

“It lasts for four weeks, and so you can either get one two or three meals per week,” said O’Connell. “Every Monday, you’ll just drive down the alley here and we’ll put it in your car.”

O’Connell said this plan will help them get through these hard times, and reopen their kitchen for more normal times.

“It feeds your family at home, and it feeds me personally, this is what’s paying my bills right now,” said O’Connell.

