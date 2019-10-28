BCS Public Library System launch new streaming service

A new streaming service was launched at the local libraries.

The Bryan+College Station Public Library System launched a streaming service that allows library cardholders to access hundreds of streaming videos online.

"We've got Acorn TV; so British television, Australian television, and Canadian television," said Clara B. Mounce Librarian Kate Wimer. "We have Great Courses, which are college-level documentaries and basically virtual learning."

Wimer said all you have to do is create an account online with your library card.

"There are five major channels that you can access through the service," said Wimer. "You use your library card to check out a week's worth of access."

She added that at the moment during their pilot, the library is only able to provide one pass per patron per month. Once the pilot is over, it will revert to the original offer.

Wimer urges residents to check out the new streaming service and to reach out if they have any questions.

