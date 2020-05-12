Young Aggie fan gets special opportunity to meet the quarterbacks

Auggie Failor is four years old. His parents are Aggies, so naturally he likes to cheer them on. Auggie's favorite sport is football, and he'll tell you his favorite player is quarterback Kellen Mond.

On Monday, he had the chance to join the A&M quarterbacks meeting on Zoom. The special opportunity came following a tweet from his dad.

"My wife is working from home. I'm working from home so he's seeing us work and have meetings. One day randomly he stood at my computer and said he had a meeting to go to. Naturally, I asked him with who and he said 'Kellen Mond.' I thought okay, that was kind of fun. So, I just sent out a tweet and tagged Kellen in it and let him know hey, this little boys thinking of ya, and sure enough Kellen picked up the tweet and retweeted it," said Jonathan Failor, Auggie's dad.

Texas A&M's quarterbacks coach Darrell Dickey extended the invite for Auggie to not only talk to his favorite QB, but all the Aggie quarterbacks.

Auggie got to ask the tough questions. Everything from if they eat their vegetables to their favorite dinosaurs.

"A really neat opportunity for a young fan to get a chance to do something like that and certainly I think it shows the character of coach Dickey and Kellen and the guys to want to reach out and give that opportunity to a fan," said Failor.

It's a special moment that will last for a life time, and if you ask Auggie, he says he'll follow in Mond's footsteps.

"Yeah, I will when I get big and strong," said Auggie.