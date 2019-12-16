Youngest mayor in America inaugurated in Grimes County

The youngest mayor in America was sworn in Sunday evening, and he serves one of our local communities.

At just seven months old, William Charles "Charlie" McMillian was inaugurated as honorary Mayor of Whitehall, Texas. Nearly 150 people celebrated the mayor at the Whitehall Community Center.

Mayor Charlie was elected to serve the Whitehall community in Grimes County back in October.

Each year the position of mayor is auctioned off at the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department BBQ Fundraiser. This year, Charlie was the highest bidder, thereby "electing" him the youngest mayor in America.

The mayors adopted father, Chad McMillan said Charlie's motto is to "Make America Kind Again."

"Charlie loves folks from all political leanings; Republican, Democrat, Independent. Regardless of anyone's background, he loves them and we hope he can be a unifier in our country," said Chad.

Mayor Charlie and his family have a visit with our local congressman and Senator Ted Cruz next month in Washington D.C.

For more information on Mayor Charlie, see the related links section.

