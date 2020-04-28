Your "Reopen Texas" questions answered

With Governor Abbott’s announcement to reopen the state, many of you have questions about the new rules and guidance. KBTX is trying to help answer those questions.

Will facemasks be mandatory?

Face coverings are not mandatory but are highly encouraged, especially in areas where social distancing is not feasible. Other practices highly encouraged are hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation. Gov. Abbott said his report recommends that everyone wears face coverings but that no jurisdiction can impose a penalty for not doing so.

Can people have dinner parties or birthday parties?

Health protocols for individuals say you should maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other individuals not within the same household.

What are the restrictions for restaurants?

Restaurants will only be allowed to open with 25% capacity. No more than 6 people should be allowed at a table. If a buffet is offered, restaurant employees should serve the food to customers. Condiments will only be provided by request and in single-use, non-reusable portions. Contactless payment is encouraged. Where not available, contact should be minimized.

What are the restrictions for retail stores?

It is encouraged for retailers to consider dedicating a certain time each day for only at-risk customers or delivering purchased goods to at-risk customers. Contactless payment is encouraged. Where not available, contact should be minimized.

Frequently touched areas such as doorknobs, tables, and restrooms should be cleaned and disinfected regularly and frequently. Hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, or soap and water should be readily available for customers and employees.

What are the restrictions for movie theaters?

Remote ticketing options are encouraged to help manage occupancy and to provide contactless payment. There should be at least two empty seats between parties in a row. Members of the same household may sit next to each other with two seats empty on each side. Two individuals who are not members of the same household, but who are attending together, can sit adjacent to one another. Every other row should be left empty. Seats and frequently touched areas should be disinfected between screenings.

What does this mean for funerals?

Individuals in the at-risk population are encouraged to watch or participate remotely. There should be at least two empty seats, or six feet separation, between parties in any row. Two or more people of the same household can sit adjacent to one another with two seats, or six feet separation empty on either side. Two individuals who are not members of the same household, but who are attending together, can sit adjacent to one another, with two seats or six feet separation empty on either side. Attendees should be placed in alternate rows, meaning every other row is left empty.

Why are hair salons and barbershops not allowed to open?

Gov. Abbott said many strategies have been explored, including having just one customer come in at a time. He said that they may have some potential solutions to work in close contact with customers while preventing the spread of COVID-19, but they are continuing to work on it.

What about other healthcare services like dentists?

All licensed healthcare professionals are allowed to return to work with few restrictions.

