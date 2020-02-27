Your Vote Counts: Renee Swann

Among the 11 Republicans running to replace Congressman Bill Flores, only one has his endorsement.

Renee Swann has helped run her family’s medical practice in Waco for nearly 40 years.

“Politics was nowhere on the horizon. I’m answering a call that came as a result of some deep introspection and some prayer time,” said Swann.

Swann says she’s ready to tackle growing concerns about healthcare in Washington.

"I personally understand from the backside of it how to get back to an open market, how to get back to restoring the physician and the patient relationship so that every health care dollar is spent wisely and is the best interest for the patient,” said Swann.

Swann says protecting our country is a key issue.

"Certainly looking at our border, our security, maintaining the sovereignty of this country,” said Swann. “We need to make sure that we have shored up every aspect of our national security so that our military remains the number one strong military in the world."

Swann says although she doesn’t come from a political background, her business background and residency in the district makes her qualified to be the next district leader.

“I’m a citizen that believes every precept and principle of our constitution. I believe that we the people should step forward to serve one another to secure our liberties to hold them sacred,” said Swann. “Good politics is really nothing more than developing good relationships and I know that I’ve done that within the district and I look forward to be able to serve people.”

