Your Vote Counts: David Saucedo

David Saucedo participated in the Congressional Candidate Forum hosted by KBTX and KWTX on Jan. 25 held at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Theatre.

Saucedo is one of 11 Republicans running to replace Representative Bill Flores as District 17’s Congressional Representative.

KBTX has reached out with additional questions from viewers. Saucedo has not responded at this time.

On the Issues:

Education: Saucedo believes in teaching and learning beyond the classroom.

Economy: Saucedo believes in retaining local wealth and promoting economic mobility.

Healthcare: Saucedo supports the Primary Care Enhancement Act

