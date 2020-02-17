Your Vote Counts: Brazos County Precinct 1 Commissioner Candidates

Three Republicans are running for the Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 1 chair. Steve Aldrich is running for re-election, and joining him on the ballot is Michael Schaefer and Mike Ruesink.

Schaefer moved to College Station in 1988 after growing up in Brenham. He owns Schaefer Custom Homes and is the president of the College Station school district’s board of trustees.

Schaefer said he’s witnessed growth throughout all of his roles since he moved here 32 years ago.

“The last five years being with the College Station school board, we’ve opened five schools in the last five years,” said Schaefer. “So it seems like everything I’ve been involved in had to do with growth.”

This combines two things he says he’ll be focused on if he gets elected: growth and education.

“Education’s our biggest industry, so having a good working relationship with them is important because they’re all growing,” said Schaefer. “When you start looking at your largest business sector, and it’s growing, we need to look at it from a different perspective than we have for the last 15-20 years.”

Schaefer said he also wants to improve a working relationship with all of the local entities, including the cities of College Station and Bryan and Brazos County.

Ruesink served the community for 33 years in the College Station Fire Department. After retiring, he began working as a customer service agent for Easterwood Airport.

Ruesink said he’s focused on communication.

“I’m going to open up the dialogue,” said Ruesink. ”I’m going to have open forums and town hall meetings.”

He has been giving out his phone number to the community and will continue to do so, according to Ruesink, so he can prove that he will be a full-time commissioner if he gets elected.

“I will be available when needed,” said Ruesink. “My cell phone number is 979-777-3742. I want people to have access to me whenever they need me.”

Ruesink is also focused on growth.

“I’m going to embrace the growth, and we’re going to build the infrastructure and make sure we have plenty of deputies on the ground.

We need to open up these roadways to allow people to flow freely,” said Ruesink.

Aldrich has served as Precinct 1’s County Commissioner for the last four years. Before getting elected, he served as a College Station City Council member College Station school board member.

A Texas A&M graduate, Aldrich said he plans to continue the projects he started and begin new ones if he gets re-elected.

“The creation of the Regional Mobility Authority took county action, and one of the biggest issues we have in the state of Texas, particularly our area, because we’re growing so fast, is road infrastructure,” said Aldrich.

Aldrich helped launch the RMA of Brazos County, which will help fund road projects.

After serving for the last four years, Aldrich said he knows how important adjusting to the growth is in Brazos County is, more specifically, Precinct 1. Aldrich wants to aid in roadway development concerning growth.

“I think we need to have some refinement in our policy that we use when we’re ready to do a road project,” said Aldrich.

Aldrich also wants to focus on taxpayer money.

“The major thing that I think that we could do is look at how we use taxpayer money, I think we could do a better job with the same money to meet the need of Brazos County residents, particularly Precinct 1 residents,” said Aldrich. “That’s my real issue here, is refining how we use money.”