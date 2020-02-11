Your Vote Counts: Ahmad Adnan

Ahmad Adnan participated in the Congressional Candidate Forum hosted by KBTX and KWTX on Jan. 25 held at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Theatre.

Adnan is one of 11 Republicans running to replace Representative Bill Flores as District 17’s Congressional Representative.

KBTX has reached out with additional questions from our viewers. Adnan has not responded at this time.

On the Issues:

Immigration: Adnan does not want to build the wall and believes more judges are needed to hear asylum cases. He also wants the government to use more agents and technology in securing the border.

Healthcare: Adnan believes in a Medicare-if-you-want-it plan. This plan will allow the free-market and capitalism to thrive. Adnan also believes that no healthcare should be free and will have premiums.

Government Spending: Adnan wants to cut $100 billion a year from the Department of Defense. Adnan makes a point that there is a difference in the Department of Defense and the military and still supports the troops.

