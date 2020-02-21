Your Vote Counts: Ahmad Adnan

Among the 11 republicans running to fill Congressman Bill Flores’ spot is self-declared moderate Ahmad Adnan from Austin. He wants to break the mold and ban money in politics.

Adnan’s day job consists of managing people’s money.

“I help them plan for retirement, I help them plan their cash flow, cash reserves, getting out of debt, I help them save for education, anything that affects their money,” Adnan said.

It’s the one thing he wants to change.

"I’m running because I want to ban money in politics. Money in politics equals corruption in politics,” Adnan said.

Adnan wants to focus on solutions that affect everybody like education, infrastructure, and healthcare.

“I believe in compromise, I believe in good governance, not partisan bickering and I believe in country over party,” Adnan said.

His biggest solution is increasing social security eligibility based on average life expectancy. Adnan wants to create a tax cut for the middle class, working-class, and the poor.

“So it’s horribly unfair if you make $50,000, 6.2% you pay. If you make a million, you pay only 0.9. So what I want to do is I want to reduce the tax from 6.2 to 3 and eliminate the income cap,” Adnan continued. “That way everybody pays the same percentage.”

Adnan says his solutions are all laid out clearly on his campaign website, giving voters a chance to see what he’s clearly about before hitting the polls.

“That way people know exactly what I stand for and if they like it, they can vote for me.”

