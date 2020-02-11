Your Vote Counts: Brazos County Attorney candidates

Current Brazos County Attorney Rod Anderson is retiring and three local lawyers say they believe they are the best fit to fill his role.

Eric Quisenberry and Earl Gray are running for the Republican spot on the ballot. Freddie Medina is the sole Democrat. He will appear on the primary ballot and on the general election ballot in November.

Quisenberry currently serves as Assistant County Attorney under Rod Anderson.

Quisenberry says efficiency is something he plans to focus on if he is elected. Quisenberry says he has been working with the police academy over the last few years in hopes of helping how cases are investigated and prosecuted.

“We discuss what we see in the courtroom and how it can translate to better investigation back to officers in the field. I want our office to fully engage in more training opportunities for local law enforcement and hopefully, those conversations lead to better results for everyone,” said Quisenberry.

Gray believes his years of experience on both sides of the bench will help him better prosecute cases for the county. He's a Texas A&M graduate and currently a managing partner of Gray & Jones, Attorneys at Law in Bryan. He also believes that working with law enforcement is key to the position of the county attorney and has plans to make that a priority if elected.

"If we lived in the perfect place with no crime that would be fine, but that is not the case, and as that crime continues to increase we have to be prepared for that,” said Gray.

“We have to work closely with the police departments to implement bi-monthly meetings with police all the departments because they are out there on the street each and every day and we need to work closely with them,” said Gray

Medina, the lone Democrat, says that he plans to make a new addition to the county attorney’s office if he is elected. Medina, a Texas A&M graduate and veteran, says he plans to also focus on mental health initiatives for veterans.

"First and foremost, I would implement a pre-trial diversion program. It will allow non-violent first-time offenders to have the opportunity to come in prior to court involvement to clear up their case. In these instances, I am looking at is primarily low-level nonviolent possession of marijuana cases,” said Medina.

Early voting starts Feb. 18. The Texas Primary is Mar. 3.