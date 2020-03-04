Your Vote Counts: Brazos County DA runs unopposed in Primary

Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons ran unopposed in the Republican Party Tuesday night and does not have a Democrat challenger in November.

He told KBTX he looks forward to continuing the work he's started.

"We try to do a good job. I have really smart people in our office who care about the community, but it's just a thank you to all of them and it's just a reflection on the work that they do that we're able to run and run unopposed and focus on the people's business. We're just trying to keep our community safe," said Parsons.