Your Vote Counts: Brazos County Sheriff candidates

Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk is set to retire in December after more than 40 years in law enforcement and two Republicans and one Democrat are looking to fill the spot.

Bryan Police Sergeant Jason James is running as Republican.

“I have 21 years of law enforcement boots on the ground," said James.

Current Brazos County Jail Administrator Wayne Dicky is also running as a Republican.

“I’ve been a part of building the best sheriff’s office in the state for the last 34 years,” said Dicky.

Current Brazos County Jailer Patrick Logan is running as the lone Democrat in the race.

“I see inmates 24 hours a day and I’ve been there for two years, and it’s really opened my eye to how law enforcement works,” said Logan.

All three candidates have different backgrounds with different impacts they’d like to make on the agency and community.

Logan says he’d like to see changes to address mental health.

“People with mental illnesses don’t deserve to be in jail. When someone breaks a leg or when someone has a cold, we go to a doctor. We get them the help they need to heal,” said Logan “When you have a hidden illness, a mental illness, people don’t see it that way.”

James says he’s worked hard to bring the community and law enforcement together.

“A lot of people only see law enforcement on a negative side, so we want to be able to have those positive conversations,” said James. “We do Coffee with a Cop, we do a lot of community events and through those, people can ask questions, they get to know who we are, they know that we’re people too.”

Dicky says connecting everyone will help the sheriff’s office run in sync.

“For years we’ve built a foundation of excellence at the sheriff’s office, but we can always get better and I think once of the things we can do is to improve our internal communications,” said Dicky “Our law enforcement and corrections division work pretty independently of each other now and I’d like to see them work more closely together.”