Your Vote Counts: David Jaramillo

David Jaramillo participated in the Congressional Candidate Forum hosted by KBTX and KWTX on Jan. 25 held at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Theatre.

Jaramillo is one of three Democrats running to replace Representative Bill Flores as District 17’s Congressional Representative.

KBTX has reached out with additional questions from viewers. Jaramillo has not responded at this time.

On the Issues:

Healthcare: Jaramillo wants affordable healthcare for all.

Prison Reform: Jaramillo wants to end for-profit prison systems.

VA Benefits Reform: Believes the VA system needs a complete reform.

