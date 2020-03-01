Your Vote Counts: David Jaramillo

David Jaramillo, who is a former U.S. Marine, is looking to serve his country in a different way. The Central Texas native is hoping to fill Bill Flores's seat in congress.

Jaramillo is one of the three Democrats seeking the party's nomination in this month's primary election.

Jaramillo says he's not a politician. Instead, he says, "I'm a husband, I'm a father of two beautiful kids, I'm a Marine and one of my favorite jobs in the world, which isn't a job at all, I'm a softball coach for my daughter's team."

Jaramillo believes he should be your next Congressman because "I've served my country and I want to continue to serve my country. I'm not in this race for glory, I'm not in this race for money, for a title. I'm in this race to actually have priorities fixed."

One of the priorities on Jaramillo's list includes prison reform.

"What we need to do is cut those maximum sentences down while there are still sentences that need to be maxed out such as murder, we need to go ahead and invest for the ones that aren't maxed out and invest in rehabilitation such as counseling, on-the-job training, and educational opportunities," said Jaramillo.

He's also in favor of Medicare for All.

"We see how people not just around our district, but our nation is waiting too long to see doctors because of rising co-pays, not just for doctors but also medication, we've given the health insurance providers too much power," said Jaramillo.

One of the issues Jaramillo is most passionate about is reforming VA benefits.

"I was working at VA with the benefits department and I saw what was happening with our veterans, I saw the decline and people weren't being granted services for their disabilities and they would have to fight for it. I couldn't take it any longer so I had to do something about it," he said.

In response, he's running for Congress.

"I have a vision of our district where we stand united and have equality for all and that's something I want to advocate for, that's something I want to fight for," Jaramillo said.

Election Day for the Primary is Tuesday, Mar. 3.