Your Vote Counts: David Saucedo

There are a dozen people running on the Republican ballot for Texas Congressional District 17.

David Saucedo is from Waco and an active member of the community. He says he grew up most of his life living in poverty.

“Growing up in your typical low-income communities, you experience life in a different way,” Saucedo said.

He spent the last eight years working at an engineering company. He started as a temporary employee and climbed his way up the ladder to an executive position for the CEO.

He believes all of that experience is helping prepare him for the District 17 seat.

“We need to say, let’s learn about your community. Let me build a relationship with communities in Bryan, College Station, in Hearne, in Mexia, and find out what is it that you all struggle with. What is it that you all need help with? How can we come together as a people and serve one another and then represent that unity in Washington?” Saucedo said.

Saucedo’s campaign slogan is “We are one people”. He wants to serve as a selfless leader and represent every one of this district.

“The people who are serving, the people who are mentoring, the people who are working on workforce retention, workforce training, helping businesses, the local chambers of commerce, the churches that are involved, the non-profit community that are non-partisan,” Saucedo said.

Saucedo wants to bring members of every party to the table, and he doesn’t just want to campaign in these cities for money or votes.

“We need a district-level focus on solving problems, like health care, like poverty, like education. There’s nothing stopping us from doing this ourselves, except the mindset that we have to go to Washington to do it. I think that’s backwards,” Saucedo said.

The biggest issue Saucedo wants to tackle is wealth retention.

“I believe in wealth fair, not welfare. I want to build wealth in our lower-income communities," said Saucedo. "I think President Trump has done a tremendous job creating incentives for us to do that, but I don’t see the legs and feet of that in the local community that I live and work and do life in.”

For more information about David Saucedo's campaign, head to saucedoforcongress.com.