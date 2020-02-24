Your Vote Counts: Elianor Vessali

The primary election is just one week away and 11 Republicans are running for Congressman Bill Flores’ seat.

Former College Station council member Elianor Vessali says she’s got what it takes to represent District 17 in Washington.

Vessali says she's been hitting the pavement, going door-to-door talking with voters and listening to their concerns at local forums.

“We talk about the narrative from the left, which is a socialist narrative, and we need someone that’s willing to be a leader, a spokesperson on behalf of the district, on behalf of our values and on behalf of the party,” said Vessali.

Vessali says her corporate experience for a company overseas, state experience as a high school teacher and small business experience in her family’s real estate business helps her connect to the needs of voters.

“I’m not a single-issue candidate. We definitely don’t have one issue to deal with in Congress and so I think that experience is beneficial to tackling those issues,” said Vessali.

Immigration, health care and spending at the federal level are just a few of the issues she’s ready to take on. Vessali says her time on council prepared her to fight for those issues.

“I’ve had those lone votes on council, specifically against a bloated budget and tax property increase. I understand that fight of being a limited government conservative,” said Vessali.

As an immigrant from Iran, Vessali says that experience is what instilled her conservative beliefs.

“I’m a constitutional conservative. Being a naturalized citizen, that immigrant experience was defining in developing those principles for me,” said Vessali. “I love this country. I love the state of Texas. There’s a reason why I choose to live here and those are the principles I believe and want to fight for on behalf of the district.”

