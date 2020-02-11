Your Vote Counts: George Hindman

George Hindman participated in the Congressional Candidate Forum hosted by KBTX and KWTX on Jan. 25 held at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Theatre.

Hindman is one of 11 Republicans running to replace Representative Bill Flores as District 17’s Congressional Representative.

KBTX has reached out with additional questions from viewers. Hindman has not responded at this time.

On the Issues:

Immigration: Hindman wants to prioritize legal immigration to promote skilled entrepreneurs to enter the U.S. he also believes that enforcing existing laws and border security are the starting points for addressing the current situation.

Fiscal Responsibility: Hindman believes the only way Washington will live within its means is a balanced budget amendment.

Constitutional Rights: Hindman is committed to preserving the right to purchase, possess and use firearms. He also believes the nation was built on religious freedom.

