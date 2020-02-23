Your Vote Counts: Kristen Alamo Rowin

If you live in the Brazos Valley, Kristen Alamo Rowin is probably a new name to you.

"I have no political aspirations, no political background, but I see now being in this process why I was called to do it," said Rowin.

She owns her own real estate company in the Waco area, and now she wants to represent you in Washington. Rowin is one of the many Republicans you'll find on the ballot.

Healthcare is one of her top priorities. She wants to help with prescription costs by implementing upfront pricing and allowing purchases across state lines.

"I think opening up the free market and pursuing some of the solutions that president trump has suggested. We've seen congress kick the can down the road."

Rowin is also the youngest candidate on the ballot and that's an important part of her platform.

"We must reach our youth. For me, that's one thing that's going to be imperative. I've gone to all these Republican events and if you want to talk about something that's shocking is the demographics of these events. I don't see young people there and the scares me."

One way she's trying to reach out is by going across the district and meeting as many people as she can. She's made it a point to keep her campaign spending to a minimum. Rowin has spent less than $10,000 on this election.

For anyone who hasn't heard of her before, she has this message.

"We have to band together as true conservatives and as I mentioned earlier we must stand for truth whether it's against someone in our own party."