Your Vote Counts: Pete Sessions

Pete Sessions participated in the Congressional Candidate Forum hosted by KBTX and KWTX on Jan. 25 held at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Theatre.

Sessions is one of 11 Republicans running to replace Representative Bill Flores as District 17’s Congressional Representative.

KBTX has reached out with additional questions from viewers. Sessions has not responded at this time.

On the Issues:

Immigration: Sessions wants to enforce all visa restrictions while constructing the wall and obtaining control of our borders and ports of entry.

Healthcare: Sessions wants to produce lower costing healthcare by reducing the role of government. He wants to do this by repealing Obamacare and replacing it with reformed health insurance.

Federal Spending: Sessions wants to balance the budget as he did for four consecutive years while he was in Congress. He plans to do this by freezing federal expenditures and then cut waste, fraud and abuse.

