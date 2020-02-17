Your Vote Counts: Pete Sessions

Pete Sessions spent more than two decades in Congress representing parts of North Texas. The Waco native says he wants to return to Washington, this time representing District 17.

"I think the most important attribute is I really have an idea of how to get things done. I've been part of balancing a budget. I've been a part of serving as chairman of the rules committee," said Sessions.

He says one of the most important issues is for Republicans to win back the majority in the House of Representatives.

"If we do not win the majority, we can not control any vote or any agenda. The second thing is, we've got to balance the budget," said Sessions.

Sessions acknowledges District 17 is diverse with different needs from its people but says he will do what he did during previous terms.

"I will be in every single county, every single month that I'm a member of Congress for them," he said. "I will understand their needs and be able to do things about that."

He says he strongly supports President Donald Trump, voting with the White House 98% of the time.

"To send somebody to Congress that is able to effectively, from day one get the job done and be on their side, will be very important and that's what I promise to do again," said Sessions.