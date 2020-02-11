Your Vote Counts: Renee Swann

Renee Swann participated in the Congressional Candidate Forum hosted by KBTX and KWTX on Jan. 25 held at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Theatre.

Swann is one of 11 Republicans running to replace Representative Bill Flores as District 17’s Congressional Representative.

KBTX has reached out with additional questions from viewers. Swann has not responded at this time.

On the Issues:

Immigration: Swann wants to secure the border to prevent illegal activity. Swann also supports a merit-based immigration program.

Healthcare: Swann believes that removing government regulation empowers people to make their own choices for their families.

Education: Swann wants to expand vocational education in public schools to create more work-ready students.

