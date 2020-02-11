Your Vote Counts: Rick Kennedy

Rick Kennedy participated in the Congressional Candidate Forum hosted by KBTX and KWTX on Jan. 25 held at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Theatre.

Kennedy is one of three Democrats running to replace Representative Bill Flores as District 17’s Congressional Representative.

KBTX has reached out with additional questions from viewers. Kennedy has not responded at this time.

On the Issues:

Immigration: Kennedy wants to use a combination of human resources and technology to secure the border. He wants to create a path for those in the U.S. illegally to obtain citizenship.

Healthcare: Kennedy wants to create a public option to make healthcare available to everyone.

Education: Kennedy wants to lower interest rates on student loans, expand debt forgiveness programs and allow students debt to be discharged through bankruptcy. He wants to invest in vocational programs as well as create a universal pre-kindergarten.

For more information on Kennedy’s campaign visit the Related Links section on this story.

