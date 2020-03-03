Your Vote Counts: Runoff expected in Brazos County Commissioner Race

A runoff is expected in the three-way race to be the next Brazos County Commissioner.

Incumbent Steve Aldrich and current College Station ISD School Board President Michael Schaefer had the highest numbers Tuesday night.

Aldrich had 2,252 votes or 42%.

Schaefer had 1900 votes or 35%.

Michael Ruesink has 1,266 votes or 23%,

Aldrich is seeking another term in office.

"Well, I look forward to it. There are so many really good things happening and even more good things getting ready to happen relative to Brazos County. We've got our challenges and growth is going to continue to be a challenge," said Aldrich.

"We're going to change a little bit of our strategy at this point. Running against two people it's kind of hard to bring out specific stuff. At this point when there are two candidates, you're able to. People are going to be able to differentiate the differences between us two," said Schaefer.