Your Vote Counts: Scott Bland

Scott Bland participated in the Congressional Candidate Forum hosted by KBTX and KWTX on Jan. 25 held at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Theatre.

Bland is one of 11 Republicans running to replace Representative Bill Flores as District 17’s Congressional Representative.

KBTX has reached out with additional questions from viewers. Bland has not responded at this time.

On the Issues:

Immigration: Bland is in favor of E-Verify as well as a 10-month guest worker program.

Healthcare: Bland believes the mandate of Obamacare was unconstitutional. He wants to do a repeal and replace but not completely. He wants to continue to provide care for preexisting conditions as well as allow 26-year-olds to maintain coverage.

Tax Reform: Bland is in favor of a flat tax or a fair tax. He wants to eliminate every deduction with the exception of charitable giving.

