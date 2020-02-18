Your Vote Counts: Scott Bland

Eleven Republicans and three Democrats are working for your vote in the March primaries to become the next representative for District 17.

Last year, current Representative Bill Flores announced his retirement.

Scott Bland, a Republican and business owner from Waco, says he believes he is the best fit to represent District 17 in Washington, D.C.

"President Trump is doing everything he can to stop that flow of traffic through the border and he needs all the help,” said Bland. “He needs people like me who have been there, who understand what we have got to do. It’s not just about building a wall. It is also about getting National Guard guys down there.”

The former Secret Service agent and father of two says one thing he wants to focus on is continuing to create and sustain jobs in our nation.

Bland says that is something he has experience with. Since 2015, Bland has worked with the Texas Workforce Commission to get underemployed adults into the construction industry.

"If we don't do something about our workforce in this wonderful economy, this Trump economy will bog down. A lot of these people in this race are business people and they have helped create jobs, just like I have. But I am the only one in this race who has helped train people for the jobs we can’t fill,” Bland said.

Bland says if elected, he plans to fight for the rights he believes are most important to the district.

"We need to fix our domestic adoption system. The government needs to step in and do that and stop supporting a domestic abortion system,” said Bland. “I am also going to protect the Second Amendment and the rights of our people and our district to protect themselves, homes, and their families."

For more information on Scott Bland, click here.

