Your Vote Counts: Texas House District 14 Candidates

Three people are hoping to serve in the Texas House of Representatives for District 14.

Two Democrats are hoping to unseat State Representative John Raney.

Raney is running unopposed in the Republican Primary. Raney had served District 14 for nearly nine years and would like another term in Austin.

"I still feel like I have things to offer. I have some seniority which makes me a little bit better than a brand new person. I've been there. I know what it's like," said Raney, (R) - District 14.

Raney said one of his top priorities is education.

"Always the most important thing we do in a session of the legislature is to pass a budget. We passed a good budget last time with funding for education, which I think will always be a priority and transportation will always be a priority. With Texas A&M here in our community, we'll be looking at higher education community issues," said Raney.

Janet Dudding, a Certified Public Accountant is one of two Democrats running for Raney's seat in the March Primary.

"I've been working with governments and with elected officials for over 35 years and I've got a toolbox, so I decided to jump in the race," said Dudding. "What do you do when you don't like the way something's going? You get in there and you try to fix it so that's why I decided to run."

She said there are several key issues she'd like to tackle in Austin.

"Healthcare is personal to me. Climate change is personal to me. So healthy people, healthy planet. We moved here after Hurricane Katrina clobbered us along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Now hurricanes are nothing new but a 32-foot storm surge is new, said Dudding.

Her Democratic challenger is 21-year-old Raza Rahman. Rahman grew up in College Station and will graduate from Texas A&M later this year.

KBTX asked him about running for office at a younger age than most candidates.

"Here in College Station the population from the 18 to 24 age group is about 30%, whereas in the state legislature the population of people within the age 20-34 is less than 3%," Rahman said.

Rahman believes he can bring a fresh perspective to Austin.

"With my background in economics I plan to expand the economy of Bryan/College Station and Texas as a whole, creating jobs and ensuring that the economy is fair and balanced for each and every resident," said Rahman.

Primary Day is on Tuesday, Mar. 3.