Your Vote Counts: Todd Kent

Todd Kent participated in the Congressional Candidate Forum hosted by KBTX and KWTX on Jan. 25 held at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Theatre.

Kent is one of 11 Republicans running to replace Representative Bill Flores as District 17’s Congressional Representative.

KBTX has reached out with additional questions from viewers. Kent has not responded at this time.

On the Issues:

Immigration: Kent wants to secure our borders while modernizing and simplifying the process to enter the country legally.

Healthcare: Kent believes the solution is nor the $20 trillion “Medicare for all” plan. The plan eliminates the ability for individuals to choose their healthcare and will lead to a reduction in quality according to Kent.

Federal Debt: Kent wants to stop unsustainable spending that threatens the long-term viability of Social Security and Medicare.

