Your Vote Counts: Todd Kent

He has a Ph.D. in Political Science and experience as a political consultant. Now, after coordinating campaigns for other people, Todd Kent is running his own race for Congress. The Bryan man says his experience in several fields makes him the best person to represent District 17.

"If I was going to sum up this campaign, it's a campaign of slogans. You know, 'I'm going to build a wall. I'm going to protect your guns. I'm going to fight socialism,'" said Todd Kent.

Kent says Republicans already agree on these topics. He thinks those running for Congress need to be talking more about the bigger issues.

"How do we solve social security, healthcare, these things that affect us? The national debt."

Kent says lowering the cost of healthcare is one of the most important issues because it affects all Americans.

"We need a system where everybody's insured. When someone is not insured, they do get care. The taxpayers end up paying for it anyway. We need more market mechanisms in the healthcare industry so there's some competition that would drive down cost," he said.

Kent says leaders need to find solutions for the changes technology is creating in the Texas workforce.

"We can't fight the idea of autonomous vehicles or robots in the workplace. What do we do with workers who have been trained to do a job? You're going to see much more upskilling or retraining going on in the future and if we don't, we're going to have a great number of people out of work," said Kent.

In addition to his political experience, Kent has worked at two universities and helped launch a Christian non-profit, WorldView Academy. He's also worked in the Middle East and South Korea.

"Two of the hot spots in the world. I have more insight into what the politics and thinking, not only in the Middle East, but also Asia, which is becoming more and more important," he said.

Kent acknowledges it has been a contentious time in Washington, with elected leaders sticking to party lines. But he's confident he can help bridge the two sides.

"We need to learn to bring people together. We need to regain civility. It doesn't mean we're going to agree on all the issues, but we need to learn to solve the problems in our country that aren't being addressed because of the contentiousness within the House of Representatives," said Kent.

