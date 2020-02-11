Your Vote Counts: Trent Sutton

Trent Sutton participated in the Congressional Candidate Forum hosted by KBTX and KWTX on Jan. 25 held at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Theatre.

Sutton is one of 11 Republicans running to replace Representative Bill Flores as District 17’s Congressional Representative.

KBTX has reached out with additional questions from viewers. Sutton has not responded at this time.

On the Issues:

Economy: Sutton would like to reduce unnecessary interference and oversight of the free market. He believes that would provide wider employment opportunities and possibly reduce the need for expensive social problems.

Healthcare: Sutton would like to allow the free market to resolve Medicaid issues. He advocates for a Direct Primary Care System.

Immigration: Sutton wants to build the wall. He wants to find a balance between granting clemency and ensuring others are not rewarded for their transgressions.

