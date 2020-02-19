Your Vote Counts: Trent Sutton

Trent Sutton is one of 11 Republicans vying to replace Bill Flores as the representative of District 17.

"My thoughts were very aligned with the thoughts of a lot of folks here in the district, and that's why I thought I'd be a good representative," said Sutton.

Sutton served more than 20 years in the Marine Corps. He's originally from Kansas but said he became an honorary Texan when he was stationed in Texas in 1998.

"That's where I really figured out that public service is something I want to be doing for the rest of my life," said Sutton.

He planted roots in College Station when he moved here in 2015 to attend Texas A&M University.

"This was the first place that I got to choose on my own accord where I was going to live in my adult life," said Sutton.

Sutton firmly believes there needs to be more Veterans in Congress.

"Right now, we're at an all-time low of 18%," said Sutton.

Sutton is focused on getting the federal government out of things like education and healthcare.

"Those things are very personal to individuals," said Sutton. "The federal government can't best tell us how we should teach our children, that's best left to a local level."

He believes people should be able to benefit from the safety the federal government provides, but shouldn't focus on things that should stay locally.

"We need the safety and security the federal government should be able to provide, without them dictating to us how we're going to live our lives," said Sutton.

He also is focused explicitly on rural communities.

"If we don't have the farmers and ranchers in these communities able to do their job, then as a nation, we lose our food supply," said Sutton. "I think there are a lot of things that the federal government can do to strengthen those neighborhoods and communities by setting them up to succeed."

He believes his background in public service has prepared him to serve District 17.

"I have educational experiences between A&M and Baylor, but also all of the folks in the middle," says Sutton. "I think it's important for somebody who represents this district will be able to represent the entirety of this district, and I think I can do that."

Sutton said he would be confident going to Washington D.C., but also realistic.

"Anyone that says that they're going to go up to Washington and make grand strides and have bills introduced and passed are either lying to you or they're delusional," said Sutton. "What I do think is important is that you go up there and build relationships in Washington, and I'm someone who's really good at building those."