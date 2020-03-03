Your Vote Counts: Wayne Dicky leads in Super Tuesday results for Sheriff

Brazos County Jail Administrator Wayne Dicky led the evening on Super Tuesday for the Republican race for Brazos County Sheriff.

Throughout the evening, Dicky was ahead in election numbers.

"Well, first of all I want to thank everybody involved in the campaign. There were just so many people involved in walking and working on the campaign and volunteering so I really want to thank all of those people," said Dicky. "I'm very proud to have Sheriff Kirk's endorsement and I would be proud to represent this county as the sheriff."

On the Democratic side, Patrick Logan is running as the lone candidate for the primary race.

"I mean you know it's a cornerstone of our democracy here tonight. This is what we need. People who are active, people are engaged, people who are excited to participate in the democratic process. I've never seen a better turnout than I'm seeing tonight so that's just amazing," said Logan.