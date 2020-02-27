Your Vote Counts: William Foster III

The race for the March Primary is heating up as a total of 14 candidates are still seeking your vote as representative of District 17 in Congress.

Three Democrats are hoping to replace retiring Republican Congressman Bill Flores. His district includes Bryan/College Station, Waco and an area near Austin.

William Foster III is one of those Democrats. Foster wants to bring new solutions to Washington.

"Housing is a big issue but prevalent right now is the healthcare. Healthcare is very important. I believe that it's the right of every citizen of this country to have healthcare,” he said. “And it should not break them in their bank account to provide for their healthcare for themselves and their families.”

He attended Prairie View A&M University where he graduated. Foster has run businesses and worked at NASA in Clear Lake. He currently splits his time between his hometown of Hearne and Houston

"I'm concerned about the immigration problem as well,” said Foster.

Foster recently traveled to Laredo in February to see border issues himself.

"Well, I think one of the things that we do we talk about creating jobs one of the things that could help alleviate some of these problems is hire more judges so that we can expedite this process that we have. Because those kids have no right laying on cement like I'm standing on with a fall, insulated cover over them like they are dogs or animals,” Foster said. “It's not right.”

Regarding education, he doesn’t think 100% of college should be free like some presidential candidates are proposing.

Instead, he thinks that students should get the fourth year of their undergraduate education for free.

Foster told KBTX he wants voters to know he’s here to help.

"I am a person that goes out and do things. I put my money where my mouth is and I'm not just going here running just to run for office. I'm coming to help people,” Foster said.

He also wants to embrace technology for our future.

"I love technology. It moves very fast. It’s an evolving thing just as we evolve as humans, technology evolves as well," Foster said.

With his background in business, he hopes to create jobs.

"I've run before on a ticket some years ago and decided that now is the time for me to get back and try to help the people of Brazos Valley and the other counties that are involved in this district,” said Foster.

Election Day for the Primary is Tuesday, Mar. 3.

