Your Vote Counts: Laurie McReynolds

Laurie McReynolds is one of the 11 Republican candidates vying for your vote in hopes of filling Bill Flores' seat in Congress. She tells KBTX it's her long career as a businesswoman that has prepared her for this job.

McReynolds says business is in her blood.

"My mom and dad were both really hard workers and that's where I learned how to work because they were both working every day. They were in the dry-cleaning business so, at the very young age of 13, it was my turn to get to work in the cleaners," said McReynolds.

McReynolds went on to open her own dry cleaners with several locations in Waco. Now she is looking to serve the community in a bigger way.

"I had a friend recently tell me that the biggest gift you could give to him was to let them serve and my biggest gift to the community is to let me serve you," said McReynolds.

She believes what District 17 needs is a Republican woman in Washington.

"There's four women running right now. I really think a woman would be a really good choice for our district because we've got to be able to stand up against other women," said McReynolds.

If she lands the job, she hopes to help solve problems like our nation's budget.

"I think at some point you need to cut out things that are obsolete or not working," said McReynolds. "I think regulations, they really take up a lot of our spending, and if we can get rid of the over-regulation in our country, that would be a good start to saving money in our country."

McReynolds says she plans to listen to her constituents' concerns face-to-face.

"If there's a problem in College Station, then I want to hear it from the people. I don't want to do a 'video thing.' I don't like video things. I'm kind of an in-person kind of person. I like to talk to people. I need to be involved in, not only College Station but we've got Coolidge, Mexia, Teague, and Groesbeck and then we got a little touch of the Pflugerville area and Bastrop. And then we've got Waco. It's just going to be a matter of going to where the people are asking me to show up to," said McReynolds.

She says more than anything she says she wants to serve others.

"I've been serving customers for a long time and I think that has prepared me for this race because I know how to serve people," said McReynolds.